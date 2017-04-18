Ohio's income tax bill, top pay at Ohio State, young adults...
Ohio's income tax bill, top pay at Ohio State, young adults living with parents, LeBron James, NFL Draft: Numbers in the News Cleveland.com/datacentral found Ohio's income tax build lowest among neighboring states for many people, including the example shown above for a single person making $50,000 a year. CLEVELAND, Ohio - How Ohio's income tax bill compares, more young adults living with parents, Ohio State University's payroll, LeBron James' historic accomplishments and NFL Draft Analytics were part of Numbers in the News this week at cleveland.com/datacentral .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael Martinez Stinks
|4 hr
|Grovet
|1
|Trump marking 100th day with 'big rally'
|5 hr
|MrClean
|1
|The Opioid Crisis Has Led to More Help for Addi...
|5 hr
|MrClean
|26
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Apr 21
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,971
|Judge approves lawsuit settlement for family of...
|Apr 21
|Yep
|3
|vacation here.
|Apr 20
|James
|1
|Cleveland TV Stations Preempt Jeopardy to Coddl...
|Apr 18
|Stfu
|4
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC