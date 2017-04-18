Ohio Supreme Court will hear Instagram intimidation case connected to Cleveland gang dispute
The Ohio Supreme Court will hear a challenge to a lower court's ruling ordering a new trial for a man convicted of robbing and shooting his longtime friend, after his lawyer was kicked off the case when an edited video of the shooting victim's police interrogation showed up on Instagram. The Ohio Eighth District Court of Appeals in August overturned the conviction of Deandre Gordon on felonious assault, aggravated robbery and other charges and ordered a new trial after a panel of judges found the judge wrongly removed his lawyer from the case.
