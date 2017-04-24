Ohio police officer injured in shooting range accident
An official says an Ohio police officer accidentally shot himself in the leg at a shooting range owned by a school that provides career training to adults and high schoolers. The police officer was injured at the Lorain County Joint Vocational School in Oberlin.
