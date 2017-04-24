Ohio budget bill could force parks to allow oil and gas drilling

From left, Charlie Stepanik, 2, his sister Maggie Stepanik, 4, of Avon; and their cousin Ryleigh Thompson, 4, of Independence, climb the fence to search for the turkey vultures at Buzzard Roost at Cleveland Metroparks Hinckley Reservation during the 60th anniversary of Buzzard Day in Hinckley on Sunday, March 19. The first turkey vulture, or buzzard, was sighted late at 11:50 A.M., on a cold, misty morning. Since 1957, Hinckley has celebrated the beginning of spring with the return of their beloved turkey vultures.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.