No jail time for Ex-Cleveland cop in West Park Station bar fight cover-up

A veteran Cleveland police officer was sentenced Tuesday to probation for her role in the cover-up of a bar fight between a patron and a security guard. Valerie Thompson, who served 23 years on the force, violated the privilege of wearing a Cleveland police uniform when she lied in a police report and ordered a witness to delete cellphone footage of the fight, Judge Joan Synenberg said.

