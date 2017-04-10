No jail time for Ex-Cleveland cop in West Park Station bar fight cover-up
A veteran Cleveland police officer was sentenced Tuesday to probation for her role in the cover-up of a bar fight between a patron and a security guard. Valerie Thompson, who served 23 years on the force, violated the privilege of wearing a Cleveland police uniform when she lied in a police report and ordered a witness to delete cellphone footage of the fight, Judge Joan Synenberg said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Waikiki murderers
|20,947
|The Enduring Mystery Of Beverly Jarosz (Feb '08)
|Mon
|BMB
|1,147
|Aaron and Candice car
|Mon
|Nightmare
|1
|Dumb And Dumber Republicans
|Mon
|Yep
|2
|Cleveland TV Stations Preempt Jeopardy to Coddl...
|Apr 7
|Yep
|3
|H. Brandt Ayers: When presidents lie II
|Mar 30
|HumanSpirit
|1
|Help
|Mar 28
|Needsome
|9
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC