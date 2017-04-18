New Snakes and Acey's boutique in Lit...

New Snakes and Acey's boutique in Little Italy offers Cleveland goods and fine art

Over the last year, screen printers Hannah Manocchio and Anthony Zart have left their mark on apparel, posters, fine art, branding and more through their business, Snakes and Acey's . This weekend, the artists open their own studio and boutique space in Little Italy at 2051 Murray Hill Rd. They'll host a launch party complete with takeaway gifts 4 p.m. to 9 p.m Saturday, April 22. A Cleveland native, Manocchio moved back to Cleveland in 2013 and began working at print shop Zygote Press.

