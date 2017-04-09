Music From the Western Reserve presen...

Music From the Western Reserve presents 'The Omni Quartet'

Music from The Western Reserve is back for their final concert of the 2016-2017 season featuring The Omni Quartet, members of the illustrious Cleveland Orchestra. When performing as The Omni Quartet, they honor chamber music in its purest form by rendering the emotional multitudes of a full orchestra into an experience that is at once intimate and immediate.

