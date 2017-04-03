Mother, partner charged with aggravated murder in 5-year-old Cleveland girl's beating...

A grand jury has charged a Cleveland mother and her partner with aggravated murder in the death of 5-year-old Ta'Naejah McCloud, who was beaten to death last month. Tequila Crump, 26, the girl's mother, and her partner Ursula Owens, 37, were indicted on Monday with aggravated murder, felonious assault, endangering children and other charges in the March 17 beating and another incident in October.

