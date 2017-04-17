'Maybe 'Star Wars' should film in Cleveland,'...
The Greater Cleveland Film Commission sent an email to its members Monday with this graphic celebrating the record global box office opening weekend of the filmed-in-Cleveland, "The Fate of the Furious." That was the humblebrag made by the Greater Cleveland Film Commission in an email to members Monday boasting about the box office debut of the filmed-in-Cleveland, "The Fate of the Furious."
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman claims she is the mother of Michael Kuzni...
|1 min
|oh yeah
|9
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Blacks dont like ...
|20,964
|Mike Matter has little kids photos all over his...
|7 hr
|Bon bon hq
|1
|Cleveland Facebook shooting victim's daughter: ...
|16 hr
|ellie
|1
|Cleveland police search for suspect who committ...
|17 hr
|Truman
|4
|Dumb And Dumber Republicans
|Mon
|Yep
|4
|Akron considers housing tax abatements
|Apr 15
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
