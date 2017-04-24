May Day rally in Cleveland to focus on immigration
A May Day rally and march planned for Monday will focus on the plight of workers, especially those who are immigrants. The event, whose organizers include labor and immigrant rights organizations, will begin with a 4 p.m. rally at the Free Stamp in Willard Park, East 9th Street and Lakeside Avenue.
