Mark Wahlberg could be your boss: Wah...

Mark Wahlberg could be your boss: Wahlburgers Cleveland is hiring

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

The burger joint, founded by famous brothers Mark , Donnie and Chef Paul Wahlberg, will host a job fair this Sunday, April 23, at the restaurant at 2105 Ontario St. across the Jack Casino. Wahlburgers is looking to fill positions for both the front and back of the house, from managers and cooks to bartenders, servers and greeters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 8 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,969
Cleveland TV Stations Preempt Jeopardy to Coddl... Tue Stfu 4
Mike Matter has little kids photos all over his... Tue Bon bon hq 1
News Cleveland Facebook shooting victim's daughter: ... Mon ellie 1
News Cleveland police search for suspect who committ... Mon Truman 4
Dumb And Dumber Republicans Mon Yep 4
News Akron considers housing tax abatements Apr 15 Mr Shhhhh 1
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,810 • Total comments across all topics: 280,412,003

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC