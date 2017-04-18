Mark Wahlberg could be your boss: Wahlburgers Cleveland is hiring
The burger joint, founded by famous brothers Mark , Donnie and Chef Paul Wahlberg, will host a job fair this Sunday, April 23, at the restaurant at 2105 Ontario St. across the Jack Casino. Wahlburgers is looking to fill positions for both the front and back of the house, from managers and cooks to bartenders, servers and greeters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,969
|Cleveland TV Stations Preempt Jeopardy to Coddl...
|Tue
|Stfu
|4
|Mike Matter has little kids photos all over his...
|Tue
|Bon bon hq
|1
|Cleveland Facebook shooting victim's daughter: ...
|Mon
|ellie
|1
|Cleveland police search for suspect who committ...
|Mon
|Truman
|4
|Dumb And Dumber Republicans
|Mon
|Yep
|4
|Akron considers housing tax abatements
|Apr 15
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC