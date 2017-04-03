Mapping blight at the parcel level in Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati: Janes Bowdler

Two vacant homes on East 77th Street in Cleveland awaited demolition in 2011. The city has made tremendous strides in addressing blight and abandoned homes but Janis Bowdler writes in the op-ed below that a $1 million JPMorgan Chase grant to track problem areas in Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati using multiple data sources on a parcel-by-parcel basis will contribute to a clearer picture, including of redevelopment opportunities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.