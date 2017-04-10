Man tries to sell gun in Cleveland, gets robbed and shot, police say
A 38-year-old man was robbed and shot after he made a 40-mile drive from Rome to Cleveland's Euclid-Green neighborhood to sell a gun. The shooting happened about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Hillview Avenue, just north of Euclid Avenue, according to police.
