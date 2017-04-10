Man threatening ex-girlfriend with gun dies after being shot by Cleveland police
A 30-year-old man who hunted his ex-girlfriend with a loaded gun on Sunday died after being shot by two Cleveland police officers, officials said. Jeffrey Findlay, 30, was shot multiple times in the backyard of a home after refusing to drop his gun after multiple commands from the officers, according to police.
