Man sought in Cleveland Facebook killing is dead

10 hrs ago

Steve Stephens shot and killed himself after a brief pursuit in Erie County, PA - according to a verified tweet from the PA State Police. Cleveland's mayor says the death of a man who randomly killed an Ohio retiree and posted Facebook video of the slaying brings some closure in the slaying of an innocent man.

