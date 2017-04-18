Man sought in Cleveland Facebook killing is dead
Pennsylvania State Police say the suspect in the random killing of a Cleveland retiree posted on Facebook has shot and killed himself after a brief pursuit. State police say Steve Stephens was spotted Tuesday morning by state police in Erie County, in the state's northwest corner.
