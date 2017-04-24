Man found guilty in Cleveland home-invasion killing
A Cleveland man has been found guilty of aggravated murder and other charges in the July 2015 slaying of a man during a home invasion in Cleveland's Glenville neighborhood. A jury convicted Shawn Ladson , 24, on charges of aggravated murder, murder, burglary, kidnapping and several other charges in the July 22, 2015 attack that left Joshua Freeman dead.
