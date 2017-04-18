Man charged in four Cleveland gang sl...

Man charged in four Cleveland gang slayings that left five dead

Read more: Cleveland.com

A 25-year-old Cleveland man already charged in two deadly shootings that left three men dead earlier this year faces charges in two more killings dating back to 2015. Da'Montais Banks pleaded not guilty in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Friday morning to a new indictment charging him in the killings of Gregory Norman in August 2015 and Dion Pratt in May 2016.

Cleveland, OH

