Man charged after Cleveland police officer claims gunshots were fired at him
A Cleveland man was arrested and charged after a police officer claimed the man fired gunshots in his direction early Sunday. Ronald Goodman Jr., 26, is charged with one count of felonious assault in Cleveland Municipal Court, records show.
