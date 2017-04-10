Life sentence for man who shot Cleveland hip-hop artist who once saved girls from drowning
A Cleveland man was sentenced Monday to spend life in prison for gunning down a man he thought had raped his daughter. Timothy Norris Jr. was acting on a phone call from a former lover Nov. 11 when he shot local hip-hop artist Tiyon Brown eight times.
