Lakewood joins Cleveland lawsuit opposing state law on cell phone antennae and equipment
Mayor Mike Summers said the city recently joined Cleveland and roughly 80 other communities suing the state regarding a new law that allows utilities free reign regarding placement of cell phone antennae and equipment. The issue is the micro-wireless section of SB 331, which the Ohio Legislature passed last December.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Akron considers housing tax abatements
|1 hr
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Dumb And Dumber Republicans
|23 hr
|Leslie
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|23 hr
|Leslie
|20,956
|Feds Claim Biggest Heroin Bust in Ohio (Sep '10)
|Thu
|Tina
|33
|The Enduring Mystery Of Beverly Jarosz (Feb '08)
|Apr 10
|BMB
|1,147
|Aaron and Candice car
|Apr 10
|Nightmare
|1
|Cleveland TV Stations Preempt Jeopardy to Coddl...
|Apr 7
|Yep
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC