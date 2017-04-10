Lakewood joins Cleveland lawsuit oppo...

Lakewood joins Cleveland lawsuit opposing state law on cell phone antennae and equipment

14 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

Mayor Mike Summers said the city recently joined Cleveland and roughly 80 other communities suing the state regarding a new law that allows utilities free reign regarding placement of cell phone antennae and equipment. The issue is the micro-wireless section of SB 331, which the Ohio Legislature passed last December.

