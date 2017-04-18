Jury in Cleveland says American Famil...

Jury in Cleveland says American Family Insurance misclassified agents ...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Crain's Cleveland Business

A jury in Cleveland decided this week that thousands of American Family Insurance agents across the country should be classified as employees, not independent contractors. The decision, issued Tuesday, gives a class of current and former agents of American Family Insurance the next step they need as they seek to obtain as they seek federally-protected retirement benefits from the insurance giant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Crain's Cleveland Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,971
News The Opioid Crisis Has Led to More Help for Addi... 12 hr Yep 8
News Judge approves lawsuit settlement for family of... 12 hr Yep 3
vacation here. Thu James 1
Cleveland TV Stations Preempt Jeopardy to Coddl... Apr 18 Stfu 4
Mike Matter has little kids photos all over his... Apr 18 Bon bon hq 1
News Cleveland Facebook shooting victim's daughter: ... Apr 17 ellie 1
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,008 • Total comments across all topics: 280,465,046

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC