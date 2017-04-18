Jury in Cleveland says American Family Insurance misclassified agents ...
A jury in Cleveland decided this week that thousands of American Family Insurance agents across the country should be classified as employees, not independent contractors. The decision, issued Tuesday, gives a class of current and former agents of American Family Insurance the next step they need as they seek to obtain as they seek federally-protected retirement benefits from the insurance giant.
