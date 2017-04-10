Jury convicts serial rapist Nathan Ford of three more rapes; additional charges pending
Serial rapist Nathan Ford, who argued he had no memory of many of the 15 rapes linked to him by DNA found in rape kits, was found guilty Friday of three counts of rape and three counts of kidnapping by a Cuyahoga County jury after a nearly two week trial. The current case involved rapes reported by women between 1995 and 2000.
