Hundreds rally in Cleveland to call for Trump tax returns
Close to 500 people rallied in downtown Cleveland on Saturday morning, joining more than 150 other demonstrations and marches nationwide calling on President Trump to release his tax returns and protesting his administration's policies. Buffeted by fierce winds and rain that tore at signs and sometimes drowned out voices, they heard a succession of speakers decry budget outlines and policy on health care, education, the environment, immigration and foreign affairs, as well as tax reform efforts they said will largely benefit large corporations and the wealthy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|xray45
|20,958
|Man beat by East Cleveland Police
|3 hr
|Lighton
|2
|Akron considers housing tax abatements
|Sat
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Dumb And Dumber Republicans
|Fri
|Leslie
|3
|Feds Claim Biggest Heroin Bust in Ohio (Sep '10)
|Thu
|Tina
|33
|The Enduring Mystery Of Beverly Jarosz (Feb '08)
|Apr 10
|BMB
|1,147
|Aaron and Candice car
|Apr 10
|Nightmare
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC