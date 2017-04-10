Hundreds rally in Cleveland to call for Trump tax returns

Close to 500 people rallied in downtown Cleveland on Saturday morning, joining more than 150 other demonstrations and marches nationwide calling on President Trump to release his tax returns and protesting his administration's policies. Buffeted by fierce winds and rain that tore at signs and sometimes drowned out voices, they heard a succession of speakers decry budget outlines and policy on health care, education, the environment, immigration and foreign affairs, as well as tax reform efforts they said will largely benefit large corporations and the wealthy.

