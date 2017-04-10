How can Cleveland become an 'It city' like Nashville and Austin?
CLEVELAND, Ohio How important is the TV show "Nashville" to the city's tourism success? So important that the city, the city's tourism bureau and the state of Tennessee regularly pitch in money to make sure its production continues. Cleveland, alas, has no weekly, prime-time glamour shot a la "Nashville"; no regular Hayden Panettiere or Sam Palladio sightings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cleveland police search for suspect who committ...
|3 min
|Mayor hausrod
|2
|Woman claims she is the mother of Michael Kuzni...
|43 min
|Caleb
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|xray45
|20,958
|Akron considers housing tax abatements
|Sat
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Dumb And Dumber Republicans
|Apr 14
|Leslie
|3
|Feds Claim Biggest Heroin Bust in Ohio (Sep '10)
|Apr 13
|Tina
|33
|The Enduring Mystery Of Beverly Jarosz (Feb '08)
|Apr 10
|BMB
|1,147
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC