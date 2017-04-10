How can Cleveland become an 'It city'...

How can Cleveland become an 'It city' like Nashville and Austin?

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio How important is the TV show "Nashville" to the city's tourism success? So important that the city, the city's tourism bureau and the state of Tennessee regularly pitch in money to make sure its production continues. Cleveland, alas, has no weekly, prime-time glamour shot a la "Nashville"; no regular Hayden Panettiere or Sam Palladio sightings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cleveland police search for suspect who committ... 3 min Mayor hausrod 2
Woman claims she is the mother of Michael Kuzni... 43 min Caleb 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 11 hr xray45 20,958
News Akron considers housing tax abatements Sat Mr Shhhhh 1
Dumb And Dumber Republicans Apr 14 Leslie 3
News Feds Claim Biggest Heroin Bust in Ohio (Sep '10) Apr 13 Tina 33
News The Enduring Mystery Of Beverly Jarosz (Feb '08) Apr 10 BMB 1,147
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,200 • Total comments across all topics: 280,343,817

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC