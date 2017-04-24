Girl League empowers girls in Cleveland: Stand Up. Stand Out. Be You! Read Story Hilary Golston
The sixth annual day-long program was presented by the Junior League of Cleveland, "an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers." The youngsters, ages 11-18, broke into small groups for classes geared towards healthy eating, fitness, positive body image development, problem solving, career exploration, self esteem and a whole host of other topics.
