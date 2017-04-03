Four United Dairy Farmers stores in Cleveland area sold to Uptown Mart

Four United Dairy Farmers stores in Lakewood, North Olmsted, South Euclid and Cleveland Heights were reopened this week under the name "Uptown Mart." The new owners reassured United Dairy Farmers and its Cleveland-area workers that they would keep the current employees, nearly 50 people in all four stores, and continue to sell UDF's brands of milk and ice cream.

