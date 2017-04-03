Former Mexican president Vicente Fox slams President Donald Trump during Cleveland speech
Former Mexican president Vicente Fox has never been shy about his feelings toward President Donald Trump, continuing his critique during a Monday night speech at Case Western Reserve University. Fox doesn't hold back when it comes to other political issues either -- he made clear his feelings on immigration policy, job creation, America's direction after the presidential election and how Mexico has changed over the past few decades.
