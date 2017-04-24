Former Cleveland schools CEO Barbara Byrd-Bennett to be sentenced Friday
Former Cleveland and Chicago school district CEO Barbara Byrd-Bennett will be sentenced Friday afternoon for agreeing to take bribes and kickbacks to steer more than $20 million in contracts from the Chicago Public Schools to a former employer. Bennett, who headed the Cleveland schools from 1998 to 2006 before leaving for the Detroit and Chicago districts, pleaded guilty to that scheme in U.S. District Court in October 2015.
