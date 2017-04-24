Former Cleveland schools CEO Barbara ...

Former Cleveland schools CEO Barbara Byrd-Bennett to be sentenced Friday

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

Former Cleveland and Chicago school district CEO Barbara Byrd-Bennett will be sentenced Friday afternoon for agreeing to take bribes and kickbacks to steer more than $20 million in contracts from the Chicago Public Schools to a former employer. Bennett, who headed the Cleveland schools from 1998 to 2006 before leaving for the Detroit and Chicago districts, pleaded guilty to that scheme in U.S. District Court in October 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Ilg17 20,979
News Columbus' new Made in Cbus Trail celebrates loc... Thu Big Johnson 1
News Trump marking 100th day with 'big rally' Apr 24 Yep 1
Michael Martinez Stinks Apr 23 Grovet 1
News The Opioid Crisis Has Led to More Help for Addi... Apr 22 They cannot kill ... 25
News Judge approves lawsuit settlement for family of... Apr 21 Yep 3
vacation here. Apr 20 James 1
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,492 • Total comments across all topics: 280,619,781

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC