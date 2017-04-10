Former classmate of Steve Stephens says college friends 'shocked' at Cleveland slaying

A former college classmate of Steve Stephens was shaken Sunday when she learned the man accused of gunning down a man in Cleveland while streaming it live on Facebook was the same person with whom she graduated at a downtown business school. Dawn Arrington, 38, said she was shocked when she discovered Stephens was the man Cleveland police are trying to track down after 74-year-old Robert Godwin Sr. was shot and killed Sunday afternoon on East 93rd Street.

