For Those in Cleveland, Ohio: Murder Suspect Armed and Dangerous

The Cleveland Police Department has issued a warning regarding Steve Stephens who earlier today streamed his murdering of an elderly man live via Facebook. Suspect did broadcast the killing on Facebook Live and has claimed to have committed multiple other homicides which are yet to be verified.

