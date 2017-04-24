Five indicted in slaying of Cooley Lounge bartender in Cleveland

A Cuyahoga County grand jury on Tuesday handed up a 30-count indictment charging five people in the October slaying of a beloved bartender in Cleveland's Jefferson Park neighborhood. Dana Thomas, Dwayne Sims, Nigel Brunson and Anita Hollins each are charged with four counts of aggravated murder, each carrying a life sentence, as well as multiple counts of felonious assault, aggravated robbery, kidnapping and other charges in the Oct. 24 death of Melissa Brinker at Cooley Lounge.

