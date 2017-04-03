Five Fugitives of the Week arrested in Cleveland, Akron, Elyria

The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested James McClain, Terrell McCullum, Tyvez McCullum, Terrence McCullum and Jevonte Walker, according to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service. McClain was arrested in the morning on East 66th Street south of Lexington Avenue in Cleveland.

