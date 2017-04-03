Education 33 mins ago 1:52 p.m.Slavic Village: First Little Free Library in the U.S.
Earlier this year, Slavic Village became the first Little Free Library Neighborhood in the country. And the number of those little boxes of books continues to grow.
