East Cleveland police officers plead guilty in beating of prisoner
Denayne Davidson-Dixon and Gerald Spencer II were set to face trial Monday on felonious assault, kidnapping, conspiracy, obstructing official business, interference with civil rights and dereliction of duty charges. Davidson-Dixon pleaded guilty to attempted felonious assault, obstruction of justice and a weapons violation, which are felonies, as well as misdemeanor charges of interfering with civil rights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump marking 100th day with 'big rally'
|12 hr
|Yep
|1
|Michael Martinez Stinks
|Sun
|Grovet
|1
|The Opioid Crisis Has Led to More Help for Addi...
|Apr 22
|They cannot kill ...
|25
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Apr 21
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,971
|Judge approves lawsuit settlement for family of...
|Apr 21
|Yep
|3
|vacation here.
|Apr 20
|James
|1
|Cleveland TV Stations Preempt Jeopardy to Coddl...
|Apr 18
|Stfu
|4
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC