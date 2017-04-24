East Cleveland police officers plead guilty in beating of prisoner

Denayne Davidson-Dixon and Gerald Spencer II were set to face trial Monday on felonious assault, kidnapping, conspiracy, obstructing official business, interference with civil rights and dereliction of duty charges. Davidson-Dixon pleaded guilty to attempted felonious assault, obstruction of justice and a weapons violation, which are felonies, as well as misdemeanor charges of interfering with civil rights.

