Dyngus Day celebration draws 30,000 to Cleveland's near west side
Detroit Avenue is packed with people dressed in red, many of the women wearing babushkas and carrying sprigs of pussy willow. Don Srnick strolls through the crowd like he's walking down a deserted forest path.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cleveland TV Stations Preempt Jeopardy to Coddl...
|3 hr
|Stfu
|4
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Buck Rohde
|20,965
|Mike Matter has little kids photos all over his...
|11 hr
|Bon bon hq
|1
|Cleveland Facebook shooting victim's daughter: ...
|21 hr
|ellie
|1
|Cleveland police search for suspect who committ...
|21 hr
|Truman
|4
|Dumb And Dumber Republicans
|Mon
|Yep
|4
|Akron considers housing tax abatements
|Apr 15
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC