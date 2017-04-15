Dyngus Day 2017: Polish flavor takes over Cleveland for annual polka street party
DJ Kishka brought Dyngus Day to Cleveland seven years ago. So it's only fitting the annual Easter Monday festival will feature DJ Kishka in the spotlight this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Blink
|20,946
|The Enduring Mystery Of Beverly Jarosz (Feb '08)
|3 hr
|BMB
|1,147
|Aaron and Candice car
|3 hr
|Nightmare
|1
|Dumb And Dumber Republicans
|5 hr
|Yep
|2
|Cleveland TV Stations Preempt Jeopardy to Coddl...
|Apr 7
|Yep
|3
|H. Brandt Ayers: When presidents lie II
|Mar 30
|HumanSpirit
|1
|Help
|Mar 28
|Needsome
|9
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC