Driver dead after stolen pizza delivery car crashes in downtown Cleveland
A Warrensville Heights man driving a stolen pizza delivery vehicle died early Friday after a crash in downtown Cleveland, police say. Albert Stone, 41, died about 2 a.m. after the car crashed into a pole and bridge support near Carnegie Avenue, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office and Cleveland police Sgt.
