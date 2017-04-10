Driver dead after stolen pizza delive...

Driver dead after stolen pizza delivery car crashes in downtown Cleveland

3 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

A Warrensville Heights man driving a stolen pizza delivery vehicle died early Friday after a crash in downtown Cleveland, police say. Albert Stone, 41, died about 2 a.m. after the car crashed into a pole and bridge support near Carnegie Avenue, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office and Cleveland police Sgt.

