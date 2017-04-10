Dredging resumes on Cuyahoga River channel near Cleveland
The federal agency that maintains shipping channels along Lake Erie has resumed dredging in the Cuyahoga River, removing sediment to keep paths navigable for ships. Cleveland.com reports the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers resumed dredging after sediment built up in the channel's lower section near Lake Erie.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dumb And Dumber Republicans
|9 hr
|Leslie
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|Leslie
|20,957
|Feds Claim Biggest Heroin Bust in Ohio (Sep '10)
|21 hr
|Tina
|33
|The Enduring Mystery Of Beverly Jarosz (Feb '08)
|Apr 10
|BMB
|1,147
|Aaron and Candice car
|Apr 10
|Nightmare
|1
|Cleveland TV Stations Preempt Jeopardy to Coddl...
|Apr 7
|Yep
|3
|H. Brandt Ayers: When presidents lie II
|Mar 30
|HumanSpirit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC