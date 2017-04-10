Downtown Cleveland

15 hrs ago Read more: WOIO

Downtown bartenders describe the atmosphere as energetic in downtown Cleveland, as the Tribe kicked off the 2017 season at home. It isn't just bars and restaurants benefiting from the Tribe, businesses, like the Kimpton Schofield Hotel, are as well.

