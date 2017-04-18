Dave's Market's customers don't want ...

Dave's Market's customers don't want to lose their neighborhood grocer

Read more: Cleveland.com

Longtime shoppers of Dave's Market on Payne Avenue are dreading the prospect of losing their favorite neighborhood grocer, saying it's an essential economic anchor and an irreplaceable part of the community. Dave's Market, a 14-store supermarket chain now run by fourth-generation brothers Dan and Steve Saltzman, is moving its original store to a new and slightly larger building at East 59th Street and Chester Avenue in Midtown Cleveland.

