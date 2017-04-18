Dave's Market's customers don't want to lose their neighborhood grocer
Longtime shoppers of Dave's Market on Payne Avenue are dreading the prospect of losing their favorite neighborhood grocer, saying it's an essential economic anchor and an irreplaceable part of the community. Dave's Market, a 14-store supermarket chain now run by fourth-generation brothers Dan and Steve Saltzman, is moving its original store to a new and slightly larger building at East 59th Street and Chester Avenue in Midtown Cleveland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump marking 100th day with 'big rally'
|24 min
|SaviorSelf
|3
|Michael Martinez Stinks
|18 hr
|Grovet
|1
|The Opioid Crisis Has Led to More Help for Addi...
|19 hr
|MrClean
|26
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Apr 21
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,971
|Judge approves lawsuit settlement for family of...
|Apr 21
|Yep
|3
|vacation here.
|Apr 20
|James
|1
|Cleveland TV Stations Preempt Jeopardy to Coddl...
|Apr 18
|Stfu
|4
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC