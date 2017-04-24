Dave Chappelle, Arsenio Hall special guests at Chris Rock's Cleveland show Thursday
Those in the audience for Chris Rock's show in Cleveland Thursday night got a surprise treat when comedians Dave Chappelle and Cleveland-native Arsenio Hall showed up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Opioid Crisis Has Led to More Help for Addi...
|2 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|25
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Fri
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,971
|Judge approves lawsuit settlement for family of...
|Fri
|Yep
|3
|vacation here.
|Thu
|James
|1
|Cleveland TV Stations Preempt Jeopardy to Coddl...
|Apr 18
|Stfu
|4
|Mike Matter has little kids photos all over his...
|Apr 18
|Bon bon hq
|1
|Cleveland Facebook shooting victim's daughter: ...
|Apr 17
|ellie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC