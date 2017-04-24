Dates for Cavaliers-Raptors' games 5-7 set
The Cavaliers and Raptors would return to Cleveland for Game 5 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series on Tuesday, May 9 if necessary, according to the latest schedule released by the NBA. Now that the other Eastern semifinal series is set between the Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards, the league announced the dates for games 5-7 of the Cavs-Raptors series, though no start times for those games have been set.
