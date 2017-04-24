Corrupt East Cleveland police officers fabricated drug charges, stole money from man,...
A Cleveland man jailed for drug convictions that were later vacated after the corrupt East Cleveland police officers who investigated him went to prison themselves has filed a civil-rights lawsuit. Walter Derrico, 33, pleaded guilty in 2013 to drug charges based on an investigation by officers Torris Moore, Antonio Malone and Eric Jones, according to a lawsuit filed Monday in federal court in Cleveland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump marking 100th day with 'big rally'
|Mon
|Yep
|1
|Michael Martinez Stinks
|Sun
|Grovet
|1
|The Opioid Crisis Has Led to More Help for Addi...
|Apr 22
|They cannot kill ...
|25
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Apr 21
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,971
|Judge approves lawsuit settlement for family of...
|Apr 21
|Yep
|3
|vacation here.
|Apr 20
|James
|1
|Cleveland TV Stations Preempt Jeopardy to Coddl...
|Apr 18
|Stfu
|4
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC