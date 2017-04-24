Cloudy skies lead to break from heat ...

Cloudy skies lead to break from heat Friday in Cleveland, rain showers overnight

19 hrs ago

It's finally Friday Cleveland! Mostly cloudy, gray skies will keep the heat at bay, lowering the forecasted high temperature to under 70 degrees. The strong low-pressure system triggering thunderstorms across Northeast Ohio Thursday will be replaced by a high-pressure system.

