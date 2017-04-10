Cleveland's Masonic Temple sold to out-of-state buyer with redevelopment plans
After nearly a century of stewardship, the Scottish Rite Masons have sold Cleveland's Masonic Temple and Performing Arts Center on Euclid Avenue to a private developer. An affiliate of Arkansas-based Beaty Capital Group, Inc. , paid $725,000 for the historic complex on March 31, property records show.
