Cleveland's Jonathon Sawyer eliminated from 'Iron Chef Gauntlet'

The Cleveland chef behind Greenhouse Tavern, Trentina and Noodlecat was eliminated in the second episode of the latest iteration of the classic Japanese cooking show. In Food Network's '"Iron Chef Gauntlet," seven of the best chefs in the country compete in an arena, elimination-style cooking throwdown with the winner graduating to "The Gauntlet," where they'll face current Iron Chefs Bobby Flay, Masaharu Morimoto and Cleveland's own Michael Symon in an attempt to earn the coveted "Iron Chef" title.

