Cleveland's best weekend brunches and breakfasts: Chicago's Home of Chicken & Waffles
The portions are plentiful at Chicago's Home of Chicken & Waffles in downtown Cleveland; be prepared to ask for a to-go container. Located at 1144 Prospect in the Gateway District, Chicago's Home of Chicken & Waffles is the company's newest location, housed in the space occupied for years by the Rathskeller Tavern.
