Cleveland woman pulls gun from under floorboards to fight off accused home invaders, police say
A Cleveland woman retrieved a gun hidden under the floorboards of her home and started firing on a group of women who broke in to attack her, police say. women was struck by a bullet, and the 29-year-old remains at University Hospitals with gunshot wounds to her abdomen and leg.
