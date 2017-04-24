Cleveland woman pulls gun from under ...

Cleveland woman pulls gun from under floorboards to fight off accused home invaders, police say

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

A Cleveland woman retrieved a gun hidden under the floorboards of her home and started firing on a group of women who broke in to attack her, police say. women was struck by a bullet, and the 29-year-old remains at University Hospitals with gunshot wounds to her abdomen and leg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump marking 100th day with 'big rally' Mon Yep 1
Michael Martinez Stinks Apr 23 Grovet 1
News The Opioid Crisis Has Led to More Help for Addi... Apr 22 They cannot kill ... 25
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Apr 21 Fitus T Bluster 20,971
News Judge approves lawsuit settlement for family of... Apr 21 Yep 3
vacation here. Apr 20 James 1
Cleveland TV Stations Preempt Jeopardy to Coddl... Apr 18 Stfu 4
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,862 • Total comments across all topics: 280,575,871

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC