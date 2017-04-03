Cleveland sex offender accused of directing child porn videos from...
A sex-offender accused of directing child pornography videos over the telephone from prison cursed out a judge and threatened his attorney during a pair of outbursts Monday during jury selection. His outbursts Monday came at the start of a trial where he's accused of running a small-time child pornography operation involving four boys under the age of 14 out of his girlfriend's North Royalton apartment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|Toms river nj
|20,941
|H. Brandt Ayers: When presidents lie II
|Mar 30
|HumanSpirit
|1
|The Enduring Mystery Of Beverly Jarosz (Feb '08)
|Mar 28
|mrdonut
|1,146
|Help
|Mar 28
|Needsome
|9
|Going to Myrtle beach?
|Mar 26
|Speed limit 70
|1
|Coffee Quiz Fox 8 News In The Morning Scott Sabol (Jun '10)
|Mar 25
|John Fiore
|25
|Review: Allen Studios (Aug '08)
|Mar 20
|Sunny94
|49
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC