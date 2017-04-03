Cleveland sex offender accused of directing child porn videos from...

Cleveland sex offender accused of dir...

A sex-offender accused of directing child pornography videos over the telephone from prison cursed out a judge and threatened his attorney during a pair of outbursts Monday during jury selection. His outbursts Monday came at the start of a trial where he's accused of running a small-time child pornography operation involving four boys under the age of 14 out of his girlfriend's North Royalton apartment.

